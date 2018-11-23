Former CIA chief Michael Hayden hospitalized after suffering stroke

Former CIA and National Security Agency Director General Michael Hayden is hospitalized after suffering a stroke earlier this week, his family said Friday.

Hayden, who served mainly during the George W. Bush administration, was “receiving expert medical care for which his family is grateful” after being hospitalized.

"As General Hayden begins the healing process, the family requests that their privacy be respected,” the statement said, released via The Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy and International Security. “The General and his family greatly appreciate the warm wishes and prayers of his friends, colleagues, and supporters.”

Before serving at the NSA and CIA, Hayden was a general in the Air Force. He also served as the first principal deputy director of national intelligence. He was replaced by Leon Panetta as CIA chief by then-President Barack Obama in February 2009. He is also a CNN contributor.

Hayden has been a critic of President Trump and took aim at Trump in his book: "The Assault on Intelligence: American National Security in an Age of Lies."

He did, however, back Trump’s pick of Gina Haspel for CIA director in May, saying that she would be prepared to stand up to the president when she disagreed with him.

The White House said in July that Hayden was one of the former intelligence officials whose security clearance it was considering revoking due to alleged misuse of that clearance.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.