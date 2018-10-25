Florida seen as 'region of interest' in package bomb probe, sources say

Postal markings on packages with explosive material sent to prominent Democrats have helped federal investigators refine the focus of their investigation, with Florida described as a “region of interest,” two sources told Fox News on Thursday.

The investigators have not said whether they believe the suspect or suspects are in Florida, or if all the packages were mailed from the state.

New York and Maryland are also in focus, Fox News has learned.

A government official noted what appeared to be thick, dark electrician's tape on the pipe bomb sent to former CIA Director John Brennan, care of CNN. The official said investigators are hopeful the black tape captured DNA, fibers or fingerprints.

On the mock ISIS-style logo on one mailing, two government officials said investigators believed it was designed to create confusion, not to indicate a connection to a known terrorist group.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was the latest apparent target, with the FBI confirming two suspicious packages similar to the ones that triggered the original security scare were addressed to him in Delaware, along with one to actor Robert De Niro.

Other prominent Democratic figures including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, liberal billionaire George Soros and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., all received similar packages. Another package was apparently sent to former Attorney General Eric Holder with the wrong address and then sent back to the return address, which was a Florida office for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

Brennan's package was sent to him via the CNN headquarters in New York, despite being an analyst for NBC.

Fox News' Judson Berger contributed to this report.