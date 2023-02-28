Florida Republican proposes new bill to 'cancel' state's Democratic Party

Florida state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia filed SB 1248, an act that would cancel the state's Democratic Party.

The so-called "Ultimate Cancel Act" would direct the Florida Division of Elections to "immediately cancel the filings of a political party, to include its registration and approved status as a political party, if the party’s platform has previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntary servitude."

The Democrat Party, the predominant political entity in Florida before 1990, advocated for slavery prior to 1865 and seceded from the Union in 1861. It is the only party recognized by the Florida Division of Elections that would be impacted by this law.

"The reason behind filing this bill is that I was tired of Leftist Democrats canceling people, places, and things for occurrences that happened centuries ago regarding slavery," Ingoglia told Fox News Digital. "I always thought it was hypocritical that members of the Democrat Party would cancel others under those auspices, fully knowing that under the same metric their party should be canceled itself for years and decades of advocating a pro-slavery position in their own party platform."

Under the bill, registered Democrats would be automatically re-registered as having "no party affiliation." The Democratic Party officers could reorganize, but only under a substantially different name.

When asked what he proposes the new Democratic Party should be called if his law goes through, "the hypocrats sounds about right," Ingoglia told Fox News Digital.