Florida
Published

Florida passes bill allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce run for president after state legislative session ends

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
DeSantis calls Israel a 'most valued and trusted' ally in Jerusalem speech Video

DeSantis calls Israel a 'most valued and trusted' ally in Jerusalem speech

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday spoke in Jerusalem, calling Israel one of the United States' "most valued and trusted allies." (Reuters)

The Florida legislature issued final approval Friday for a bill that allows state officeholders to run in presidential elections without resigning their current post.

The bill passed along party lines in the state House with a final vote of 76-34 and now goes to the governor's desk for final approval.

RON DESANTIS TO LAUNCH 2024 PRESIDENTIAL EXPLORATORY COMMITTEE NEXT MONTH: REPORT

The Florida state Capitol in Tallahassee with a sunset.

The Florida state Capitol in Tallahassee.  (myflorida.com)

Democrats in the state have criticized the measure, which is wrapped in a larger elections bill, as an accomodation for Gov. Ron DeSantis — the governor is expected to eventually enter the 2024 Republican primary.

"[DeSantis] needs to resign to run if he wants to run for president, period. Last time I checked, being governor is a full-time job. Running for president takes a lot of work," Democratic Rep. Angela Nixon said Friday.

WHITE HOUSE DISMISSES POLLS SHOWING CONCERN FOR BIDEN'S AGE, DEMOCRATS NOT WANTING HIM TO RUN AGAIN

DeSantis, Fumio Kishida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy call at the latter's official residence in Tokyo, April 24, 2023. (KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She added, "If someone wants to run for president, let them. But don’t let the governor hold our state or hold Floridians hostage because of blind and drunk political ambition."

Republicans have pushed back on this characterization, saying that the change is only a clarification and not meant for any one politician.

DESANTIS' TEAM MOCKS BIDEN'S ‘FINISH THE JOB’ 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT: ‘WE’D RATHER YOU NOT'

Ron DeSantis in Israel

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he arrives to a conference titled "Celebrate the Faces of Israel" at Jerusalem's Museum of Tolerance on April 27, 2023. (AP/Maya Alleruzzo)

"It is an individual office that is unique. It is the chief executive of our country," Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo said Friday. "This isn’t just for our governor, it’s for anyone in politics."

DeSantis, who has not yet announced a 2024 presidential campaign, is expected to sign the measure into law.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden takes questions from children during an event marking Take Your Child To Work Day, April 27, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Biden declared his own re-election campaign earlier this week, ending speculation that his age may cause him to pass the torch after one term. 

Biden, 80, is the oldest person ever to run for president, followed by Trump, 76. DeSantis, meanwhile, is 44.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

