Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill a US Supreme Court Justice; faces 5 years in federal prison

A Fernandina Beach, Florida man pleaded guilty on Monday after threatening to kill a U.S. Supreme Court Justice in July.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that 43-year-old Neal Brij Sidhwaney pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate death threat.

The Department of Justice said on July 31, 2023, Sidhwaney called the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. from Florida and left a threatening voicemail that was reportedly filled with expletives.

According to court records, the suspect identified himself by name on the voicemail and repeatedly threatened to kill a specific Supreme Court Justice who was unnamed by the DOJ and only identified as Victim 1 in the grand jury indictment.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital seeking more information about the victim.

A sentencing date has not been set for Sidhwaney, though he faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

The Supreme Court of the United States Protective Intelligence Unit and U.S. Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. attorneys Kirwinn Mike and Joe Wheeler, III.