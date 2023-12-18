Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill a US Supreme Court Justice; faces 5 years in federal prison

Neal Brij Sidhwaney pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate death threat

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A Fernandina Beach, Florida man pleaded guilty on Monday after threatening to kill a U.S. Supreme Court Justice in July.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that 43-year-old Neal Brij Sidhwaney pleaded guilty to transmitting an interstate death threat.

HONOR GUARD COLLAPSES WHILE GUARDING CASKET OF FORMER SUPREME COURT JUSTICE SANDRA DAY O'CONNOR

United States Supreme Court (front row L-R) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (back row L-R) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose for their official portrait

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court (front row L-R) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (back row L-R) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Department of Justice said on July 31, 2023, Sidhwaney called the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. from Florida and left a threatening voicemail that was reportedly filled with expletives.

According to court records, the suspect identified himself by name on the voicemail and repeatedly threatened to kill a specific Supreme Court Justice who was unnamed by the DOJ and only identified as Victim 1 in the grand jury indictment.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE DECIDED TO OVERTURN ROE JUST 10 MINUTES AFTER RECEIVING DOBBS DRAFT DECISION: REPORT

DOJ logo

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: The U.S. Department of Justice is seen on June 20, 2023, in Washington, DC. The Justice Department announced charges against Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, including two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm crime. Biden has pled guilty to the tax charges and is expected to serve probation.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The DOJ did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital seeking more information about the victim.

A sentencing date has not been set for Sidhwaney, though he faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

The Supreme Court of the United States Protective Intelligence Unit and U.S. Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. attorneys Kirwinn Mike and Joe Wheeler, III.

