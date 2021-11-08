DeSantis officially kicks off reelection touting his record of 'championing the rights of parents'

EXCLUSIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced his plans to run for re-election in 2022, saying he has "delivered on all fronts" in his first term leading the Sunshine State, and telling Fox News that he's "only just begun to fight."

DeSantis formally filed paperwork to make his re-election campaign official. DeSantis was elected in 2018, and his current term is expected to expire in January 2023.

When I became governor, I pledged to foster economic opportunity, support K-12 education, usher in a new era for Florida’s Everglades and water resources, ensure the integrity of our elections and stand for public safety and the rule of law," DeSantis told Fox News.

DeSantis said he has "delivered on all fronts: Florida’s economy is strong, we’ve boosted teacher pay, made historic investments in Everglades restoration and water quality, signed strong election integrity legislation, provided unparalleled support for law enforcement and appointed strong constitutionalists to our state courts."

"I also protected individual Floridians and small businesses by keeping Florida open and stood up for students and parents by ensuring schools provided in-person instruction and by championing the rights of parents," DeSantis continued. "We’ve also taken on Big Tech censorship, banned sanctuary cities, ensured that municipalities cannot defund law enforcement and stood up to the Biden regime."

He added: "And I’ve only just begun to fight."

At this point, DeSantis only faces on Republican challenger in the GOP primary -- John Joseph Mercadante, who mounted a GOP gubernatorial bid in the state's primary in 2018.

There are a number of Democrats who have declared their candidacy for the Democrat primary--including Charlie Joseph Crist, Nikki Fried, David Nelson Freeman, Ivan Graham, Jonathan Karns, Amaro Lionheart, Alexander Lundmark, Timothy Lemont Mosley, Annettee Taddeo, Robert Lee Wills, and Randy Zapata.

Independent David Wayne Gizmo Wexler and Frank Hughs Jr., who has no party affiliation, have also announced their intention to run.