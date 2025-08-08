Fiscal hawks seek millions for home district projects amid government funding debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House GOP fiscal hawks have requested tens of millions of federal dollars for projects in their home districts for fiscal year 2026, an analysis by Fox News Digital has found.

It's common practice for congressional lawmakers to request funding for specific community initiatives for the people they represent – measures called "earmarks." Critics of such funding have often referred to it as "pork," however.

This coming fiscal year, beginning on Oct. 1, is no different – both Republicans and Democrats have requests totaling over a billion dollars in earmarks so far.

That includes conservatives in the House of Representatives who have been known to criticize what they describe as excessive or bloated government spending.

House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris, R-Md., for instance, has been approved for more than $55 million in federal funding for projects in his district.

The figure includes $9 million for the Middle River Fire Company to make improvements and upgrades to its facilities, and $1 million for the development of a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

The majority of Harris' requests are aimed at rural development in his district and the Army Corps of Engineers. Three earmarks were requested for clean water initiatives.

Harris told Fox News Digital when reached for comment on the funds, "These awards are certified to directly benefit taxpayers in the district—drawing from existing grant programs that are funded annually. It’s far better for elected members of Congress to designate where that money goes than to leave those decisions to unelected federal bureaucrats. There are no additional funds appropriated for Community Project Funding - they all fall within the agency’s appropriation."

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., a self-described deficit hawk, was approved for just over $10 million so far. That includes over $4 million for Flexible Neutron Source, a research tool at the University of Tennessee, and $2 million for veterans housing in Knox County.

House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., was approved for more than $18 million in earmarks – with the largest request being $4,200,000 for the Silicon Bayou Semiconductor Technology Center at the University of Louisiana, Lafayette.

Higgins' total sum also includes funding for Army Corps of Engineers projects, as well as rural hospital, law enforcement and clean water initiatives.

He also submitted a joint request with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., for $131,500,000 toward a levee and floodgate system, called the Morganza to the Gulf of Mexico Project, aimed at storm damage prevention.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., another member of the House Freedom Caucus, got nearly $15 million in community funding projects approved, chiefly aimed at clean water programs and highway infrastructure.

Boebert was vehemently against earmarks when she first came to Congress. Her opinion has changed since then, however, due to Republican-led changes to the process – which she explained in a 2023 op-ed in the Aspen Times.

She made a similar argument to Fox News Digital when reached for this story: "I fought for real reforms to the appropriations process in 2023 to make sure my constituents' tax dollars go to necessary infrastructure projects, not the wasteful and corrupt spending schemes that took place under Nancy Pelosi."

"My district's roads are crumbling, and our water keeps getting sent to California, where it's wasted, because Colorado's politicians won't invest in water storage or infrastructure investments. My constituents pay federal taxes just like everyone else, and they should see their dollars benefit their communities instead of being sent to sanctuary cities like Denver," Boebert said.

Conservative libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., also got some community funding, though only totaling $5 million approved so far. Massie's requests so far are all focused on construction and rehabilitation for Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Massie told Fox News Digital of the funding, "I serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee because I believe the federal government has a legitimate role in transportation infrastructure, and the legislature has the constitutional authority to direct the funding of those projects."

"In fact, I have voted in the GOP conference more than once to restore congressionally directed spending in the context of transportation infrastructure," Massie said.

And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., chair of the subcommittee for Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE), got nearly $10 million in earmarks approved for her rural-suburban Georgia district.

Those funding requests are largely comprised of infrastructure initiatives, clean water programs, and law enforcement-related projects for Floyd County and other areas.

While known as a fiscal hawk, it's worth noting that the majority of Greene's criticism of government spending is directed at foreign aid.

Greene said she was glad to be able to provide for her district when reached for comment by Fox News Digital.

"I’m proud to bring federal tax dollars back home to Northwest Georgia – where they belong. My constituents work hard, and for far too long, Washington has sent their money to fund foreign wars, foreign governments and globalist pet projects. When I first got to Congress, I opposed the earmark process because I believed it was a tool of the Swamp. But after seeing how it works today, I’ve realized that if we don’t fight to bring money back to our districts, the money goes elsewhere," Greene said.

"I’ll never support billions for Ukraine or other endless wars, but I will absolutely fight to secure critical investments in Northwest Georgia, from water systems and sewer expansions to public safety equipment, roads and broadband."

The aforementioned lawmakers' spending requests are far from an exhaustive total list across the entire House, but fiscal conservatives' earmark proposals show just how widespread the practice is within Congress – on both sides of the aisle.

Republicans have made some changes to the process as of FY2025, however, to narrow what's allowed.

In an effort to block out funding requests for "woke" or socially progressive policies, GOP appropriators have barred earmarks for most nonprofit organizations.

That move likely saved hundreds of millions of dollars in annual spending, but Democrats decried it as a block on federal funding for LGBT initiatives.

Fox News Digital reached out to spokespeople for Burchett and Higgins for comment but did not receive a response.