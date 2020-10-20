First lady Melania Trump will not travel to PA rally due to 'lingering cough' after COVID battle

First lady Melania Trump will not accompany President Donald Trump to a campaign rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday evening due to a “lingering cough” despite having recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Mrs. Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said the first lady “continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19.”

“But with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today,” Grisham said in a statement.

The statement comes ahead of President Trump’s scheduled “Make America Great Again!” rally in Erie, Pa., later Tuesday – just two days before the candidates will face off for the second and final presidential debate on Thursday night.

MELANIA TRUMP CHASTISES FORMER FRIEND WHO PUBLISHED TELL-ALL BOOK AS ‘DISHONEST, ‘SELF-SERVING’

Mrs. Trump's last public appearance was during the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Ohio. She and President Trump announced in early October that they had both tested positive for the virus. Their results came after close aide Hope Hicks also tested positive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first lady announced last week that she had tested negative.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.