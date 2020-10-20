Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

First lady Melania Trump will not travel to PA rally due to 'lingering cough' after COVID battle

The first lady’s last public appearance was in late September

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
First lady Melania Trump will not accompany President Donald Trump to a campaign rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday evening due to a “lingering cough” despite having recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Mrs. Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said the first lady “continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19.”

FILE: Barron Trump right, stands with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington. (AP)

“But with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today,” Grisham said in a statement.

The statement comes ahead of President Trump’s scheduled “Make America Great Again!” rally in Erie, Pa., later Tuesday – just two days before the candidates will face off for the second and final presidential debate on Thursday night.

Mrs. Trump's last public appearance was during the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Ohio. She and President Trump announced in early October that they had both tested positive for the virus. Their results came after close aide Hope Hicks also tested positive.  

The first lady announced last week that she had tested negative.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
