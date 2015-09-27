Fiorina: Washington Post fact-checks aren't credible

Carly FIorina defended her statements on Planned Parenthood Sunday, saying the videos in question show the organization's officials speaking of harvesting an aborted baby's brains, despite accusations that she made this up.

"That scene absolutely does exist," Fiorina said of the videos. "And taxpayers are paying for it. Planned Parenthood desperately wants everyone to think this isn't going on. Because when Americans realize it is going on, whether they are pro-life or pro-choice, they are horrified. This goes to the character of our nation and it must be stopped."

Fiorina defended herself from Washington Post fact-checkers on the issue, saying that they also accused her of never being a secretary.

"So let's get real. I mean, I don't even know how to deal with that," she said. "I was a secretary part-time to put myself through college, and full-time after I graduated. The Washington Post gave me three Pinocchios for claiming that I was a secretary. So honestly, I don't think The Washington Post has a lot of credibility here."

The former Hewlett-Packard executive also said that she would do whatever it takes to "stand up and fight for...the character of our nation," when asked about the possibility of a government shutdown as the GOP attempts to defund Planned Parenthood.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com