Few Democrats seem willing to buck Schumer on Gorsuch filibuster vow

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has vowed to lead a filibuster to try to block Gorsuch's nomination, and only two Democrats out of the eight needed to side with Republicans so far appear ready to defy Schumer and not support it. Those pair of senators are: centrist Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, a former chairman of the Judiciary Committee who prides himself as an institutionalist protector of Senate rules and tradition, according to Senate GOP aides closely tracking the likely vote tally.

Leahy, however, has since backtracked and said his vote to end a likely filibuster would depend on how Gorsuch responds to follow-up written questions.

Manchin's office has said he will vote with Republicans against a filibuster of Gorsuch even if he decides to vote against him in final passage.

Democrats from red states that voted for President Trump are getting inundated with advertisements from conservative groups trying to hold their feet to the fire and urge them to support Gorsuch.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com