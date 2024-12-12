Expand / Collapse search
John Fetterman

Fetterman still enthusiastically supportive of Stefanik for US ambassador to UN: 'Always was a hard YES'

Fetterman has previously accused the UN of 'rank, pervasive antisemitism'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Sen. Fetterman hits party's losses among young male voters: 'It's undeniable that Democrats have lost a lot' Video

Sen. Fetterman hits party's losses among young male voters: 'It's undeniable that Democrats have lost a lot'

The Democrat has been candid with his party about why they lost the 2024 election, specifically among young American males. 

After speaking with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., reaffirmed his support for the congresswoman's nomination to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

"Always was a hard YES for @EliseStefanik but it was a pleasure to have a conversation. I support defunding UNRWA for its documented Hamas infiltration and fully look forward to her holding the @UN accountable for its endemic antisemitism and blatant anti-Israel views," Fetterman said in a post on X.

The senator made the comments when retweeting Stefanik, who shared a photo of herelf and Fetterman doing a double thumbs up for the camera.

FETTERMAN SLAMS LEGAL CASES AGAINST TRUMP, HUNTER BIDEN IN FIRST TRUTH SOCIAL POST: ‘CASES WERE BOTH BULLS---’

Sen. John Fetterman and Rep. Elise Stefanik give the double thumbs up

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. (@EliseStefanik on X)

"Thank you to @SenFettermanPA for hosting a very productive meeting where we discussed our shared commitment to standing with Israel and combating antisemitism," Stefanik said in her post. 

"Senator Fetterman shared his ideas for strong national security leadership and I highlighted my ideas on implementing President @realDonaldTrump's America First peace through strength national security agenda," Stefanik added.

Last month, President-elect Trump announced Stefanik as his choice for the role of U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

FETTERMAN HAILS RUBIO AS ‘STRONG CHOICE’ FOR SECRETARY OF STATE, SAYS HE WILL VOTE TO CONFIRM HIM

Rep. Elise Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., listens as President-elect Trump speaks at the House Republicans Conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Fetterman described Stefanik and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who Trump tapped to serve as secretary of state, as "serious, qualified individuals," indicating last month that he planned to vote in favor of confirming both of them. 

The Democratic lawmaker, an unflinching supporter of Israel, accused the U.N. of "rank, pervasive antisemitism," noting, "I look forward to voting for @RepStefanik to continue a strong and unapologetic pro-Israel position."

After Trump tapped Dr. Mehmet Oz — who lost Pennsylvania's 2022 U.S. Senate contest to Fetterman — to serve as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator, Fetterman indicated that he was open to supporting confirmation.

FETTERMAN WOULD BE WILLING TO CONFIRM DR. OZ — ON ONE CONDITION

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., talks with West Point cadets in the Senate subway in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 19. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"If Dr. Oz is about protecting and preserving Medicare and Medicaid, I’m voting for the dude," Fetterman noted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

