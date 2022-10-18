Fetterman holds campaign event with another Soros-backed DA amid increased scrutiny on crime record

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman campaigned with another George Soros-backed district attorney over the weekend amid intensifying scrutiny over his record on crime as the state’s Board of Pardons chairman.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer joined Fetterman at a rally at the Nether Providence Elementary School in Wallingford on Saturday, touting the Democratic Party’s record on crime and Fetterman’s generous approach to clemency.

"Democrats are not soft on crime," Stollsteimer said, the Philly Inquirer’s Julia Terruso reported on Twitter. "What we are is smart on crime."

"What John has done is have the audacity to believe something I was taught by the Sisters of Mercy when I grew up here and went to St. Denis, we’re all God’s children, and we’re all sinners," he reportedly said.

10 CONVICTED FIRST-DEGREE MURDERERS JOHN FETTERMAN HELPED RELEASE FROM PRISON

Stollsteimer is a gun-control progressive who has supported efforts to institute gun buybacks and ban so-called "assault" weapons and magazines larger than 10 rounds.

On Monday, Stollsteimer told WPVI that he does not support defunding the police but supports working with communities and police toward solutions to reduce "gun violence." He added that despite the disagreements he might hold with more extreme members of the Democratic Party, "everyone" in the party "believes in democracy," and that’s what separates them from Republicans.

Fetterman’s appearance over the weekend with Stollsteimer came after the lieutenant governor previously faced criticism for endorsing another Soros-backed district attorney, Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner.

Fetterman worked with Krasner to secure the release of Dennis and Lee Horton, two brothers who had previously been convicted of murder and now work for Fetterman’s campaign.

Krasner is currently fighting an impeachment investigation led by Pennsylvania House Republicans for the alleged "dereliction of duty" regarding his handling of crime in Philadelphia, which has skyrocketed during his tenure.

In a 2018 questionnaire, Fetterman said he was "very excited" about "the progressive criminal justice reform platform" that Krasner was "setting into motion." Fetterman also slammed "’tough on crime’ policies like ‘Stop and Frisk’ and cash bail," in the same questionnaire.

FETTERMAN HELPED RELEASE MAN CONVICTED OF MURDERING ELDERLY WOMAN

Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, has hammered Fetterman for his endorsement of Krasner and his tenure on the Board of Pardons.

While on the board, Fetterman has helped release dozens of first- and second-degree murderers. Last year, he cast the lone vote in a failed bid to free Alexis Rodriguez, who is serving a life sentence in Dallas after he was one of five suspects convicted for beating a police officer’s 17-year-old son with a baseball bat before fatally shooting him in 1989.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fetterman also cast the lone vote last year in a failed bid to commute the sentence of John David Brookins, who was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 1990 killing of his girlfriend’s mother, who was found with a pair of large scissors lodged in her chest.

Soros and his Open Society network have poured millions of dollars into district attorney races across the country in a push for left-wing criminal justice reforms. Other controversial district attorneys who are financially backed by Soros include the embattled DAs George Gascon in Los Angeles and Kim Foxx in Chicago.

Fetterman's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.