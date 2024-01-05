Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Fetterman: Harvard was always a 'little Pinko' but I 'don't recognize it' anymore

Fetterman recently told NBC News that he is 'not a progressive'

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
In an interview this week, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman slammed the BDS movement and said that although Harvard University has always been a little "pinko" he doesn’t "recognize" it 25 years after he attended the school following Claudine Gay’s resignation as president.

"As an alum of Harvard — look, I graduated 25 years ago, and of course it was always a little pinko," Fetterman told Semafor this week "But now, I don’t recognize it."

Fetterman’s comment comes shortly after Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned from her position after struggling to answer a question condemning antisemitism in front of Congress and being accused of plagiarism almost 50 times.

Fetterman also told Semafor that "Israel is really a beacon of the kind of values, the American values and progressive ideals, that you want to see."

FETTERMAN BELIEVED GOING PUBLIC WITH MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES WOULD ‘END’ HIS CAREER

John Fetterman in Congress

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"In that region, it’s our strongest ally, and we have a very special kind of relationship. I don’t understand how anybody could vote against the Iron Dome, or want to harm Israeli businesses or the nation or anything. I’ll never understand that. Calling them ‘colonizers’— like, where does this come from? It must be TikTok or some kind of obscure classroom talk."

Fetterman also addressed calls for a "cease fire" in Israel from within his own party.

"More and more of my colleagues are calling for it," Fetterman said. "It’s so strange. Why aren’t you calling for Hamas to surrender? If Hamas surrendered, and turned over their guns, all the killing and all the misery would."

JAMES CARVILLE SCOFFS AT FETTERMAN'S CRITICISM OVER HIS BIDEN COMMENTS: 'NEVER MET THIS MAN'

John Fetterman walking

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn. (Bill Clark)

Fetterman has drawn criticism from fellow Democrats on some of his positions including Israel and immigration and he recently told NBC News that his "not a progressive."

"I just think I’m a Democrat that is very committed to choice and other things. But with Israel, I’m going to be on the right side of that. And immigration is something near and dear to me, and I think we do have to effectively address it as well," Fetterman said.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

