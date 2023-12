Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Political strategist James Carville responded to criticism from Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., that Carville was not relevant and needed to be quiet about President Biden's low popularity.

"Maybe I'm dim, I'm soon to be 80," Carville told Fox News Digital in response to Fetterman's insults as to his relevancy. "Maybe I'm not relevant — I can deal with that," he added, laughing.

But when pressed about his personal relationship with Fetterman, Carville said that he doesn't know much about the Pennsylvania senator.

FETTERMAN TELLS JAMES CARVILLE TO 'SHUT THE F--- UP' ON BIDEN POLL NUMBERS: 'I'M NOT WORRIED ABOUT THAT'

"I've never met this man, to be honest with you," Carville said of Fetterman. "But I guess he's the proclaimer of relevance in modern American politics."



FETTERMAN ARGUES TIKTOK IS WARPING YOUNG PEOPLE'S VIEWS ON ISRAEL: 'HAMAS STARTED THIS'

Fetterman claimed in an interview with Politico released Wednesday that Carville had not been relevant in decades.

"Like I said," Fetterman told Politico, "my man hasn’t been relevant since grunge was a thing. And I don’t know why he believes it’s helpful to say these kinds of things about an incredibly difficult circumstance with an incredibly strong and decent and excellent president. I’ll never understand that."

When Carville was asked where Fetterman's apparent vitriol towards him was coming from, the longtime Democratic Party consultant and confidant to Bill Clinton related one possible explanation.

"Ironically, from what I hear in Pennsylvania, [Fetterman's] kind of sore because Shapiro had to drag him across the finish line," he said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who has refused calls for Fetterman to resign after he suffered from a stroke, participated in a coordinated campaign with Fetterman in 2022, according to The Associated Press.

"The stakes have never been higher, the contrast has never been clearer," Shapiro told state Democratic Party committee members during the campaign season. "This commonwealth has the power to decide whether we have the 51st senator. This commonwealth has the power to decide whether the great experiment that started in the city of Philadelphia 245 years ago continues."

Shapiro and Fetterman both eventually won their election fights, granting the Democratic Party two major victories in one of the most important swing states in the country.

But when Carville was asked directly how Fetterman's relationship with Shapiro affected him, he laughed.

"I have no idea," Carville said of the Fetterman debacle.

The strategist added that he was hopeful for a "peaceful 2024."