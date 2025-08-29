Expand / Collapse search
Federal judge blocks Trump's expanded deportation plan over due process concerns for illegal immigrants

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb said the current procedures fall short of due process requirements for immigrants in US interior

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Trump administration considers expanding deportation options as fight with federal judges continues Video

Trump administration considers expanding deportation options as fight with federal judges continues

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reports on the Trump administration’s deportation plans and pushback from federal judges on ‘Special Report.’

A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from expanding the expedited removal of illegal immigrants, saying the risk of applying fast-track deportations in the interior of the United States is too great and could impact foreigners who aren't eligible.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb in Washington, D.C., prevents the Trump administration from using expedited removal for immigrants granted parole status.

"The Court does not cast doubt on the constitutionality of the expedited removal statute, nor on its longstanding application at the border," Cobb wrote in a 48-page opinion. 

BOASBERG CLEARED TO RULE ON CECOT MIGRANT DEPORTATIONS AFTER APPEALS COURT DECISION

Deportation flight out of U.S.

An image of a deportation flight.  (White House)

"It merely holds that in applying the statute to a huge group of people living in the interior of the country who have not previously been subject to expedited removal, the Government must afford them due process. The procedures currently in place fall short." 

Earlier this month, Cobb temporarily blocked the Trump administration from efforts to expand fast-track deportations of immigrants who legally entered the U.S. under humanitarian parole.

US APPEALS COURT BLOCKS TRUMP CONTEMPT PROCEEDINGS ORDERED BY BOASBERG

President Trump in a close-up images

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters. On Friday, a federal judge blocked the administration from applying fast-track deportations in the interior of the United States. (AP)

Fast-track deportations allow federal authorities to remove someone from the country without seeing a judge first. 

Expedited removal has been used by the Trump administration to quickly remove illegal immigrants, a major hallmark of President Donald Trump's campaign. 

Meanwhile, the administration has pressured immigration authorities to ramp up deportations. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

