Federal judge blocks Biden’s 100-day moratorium on deportations: Report

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Biden’s attempt to put a moratorium on deportations for 100 days.

After Texas sued over the policy, the judge blocked Biden, via a temporary restraining order, from moving forward for 14 days, as reported by Reuters.

Texas’ lawsuit claims that the administration would be violating an agreement it has with the Department of Homeland Security – and would require at least 180 days’ notice, as well as consultation, prior to implementing changes in immigration policy. It is unclear whether those terms are enforceable, but similar agreements were struck with several other states under the former administration.

CHAD WOLF: BIDEN IMMIGRATION ACTION 'ABSOLUTELY' GOES AGAINST THE LAW

Fox News exclusively reported over the weekend that an email sent last week to ICE officers called for stopping "all removals" and to "release them [undocumented immigrants] all, immediately."

Biden has pledged to move forward with a moratorium on deportations as his administration resets its approach toward U.S. immigration following the change in administration.

Noncitizens who have engaged in, or who are suspected to have engaged in, terrorism and espionage can still be deported.

The moratorium – which took effect on Friday – also does not apply to persons who were not physically present in the U.S. as of Nov. 1, 2020.

The Biden administration was planning to announce further guidance on the issue by Feb. 1.