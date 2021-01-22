'Release them all, immediately': Email to ICE officers reveals chaos after Biden halted deportations

On Joe Biden's first day in office, the Department of Homeland Security issued a sweeping directive calling for a 100-day pause in deportations.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" has since obtained an internal email sent Thursday to ICE officers in Texas that shows how the order was enacted.

"As of midnight tonight, stop all removals," the email reads. "This includes Mexican bus runs, charter flights and commercial removals (until further notice) ... all cases are to be considered [no significant likelihood of removal in foreseeable future]."

The email goes on to say: "Release them all, immediately. No sponsor available is not acceptable any longer."

The official who sent the email noted that he was just "the messenger" explaining the directive. In other words, It wasn't his idea. It was Joe Biden's.

Now, this email was news to us. The memorandum from the Biden administration to halt deportations did not call for people here illegally to be released from detention. So we made some calls, and we learned that the Department of Homeland Security is currently hammering out how to enact the memorandum. It does not specifically call for the instant release of all migrants in detention.

So what was this memo about? Just the result of the complete chaos that resulted when the incoming administration changed a policy this big on its first day without explaining what it means.

Chaos is the predictable result. We thought the last administration had a monopoly on that chaos. Apparently not.

This article is adapted from reporting broadcast on the Jan. 22, 2020 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight"