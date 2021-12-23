Federal charges filed against suspect in carjacking of Democratic congresswoman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice announced federal charges Thursday against a man accused of carjacking Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Penn.) on Wednesday.

United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that 19-year-old Josiah Brown of Wilmington, Delaware has been charged with carjacking and carrying and using a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with the carjacking of Scanlon at Philadelphia’s Franklin D. Roosevelt Park yesterday afternoon.

Brown is in custody after he and four other people were detained driving Scanlon’s vehicle in a New Castle, Delaware parking lot late Wednesday. Brown was in custody of the keys to the vehicle when he was detained.

On Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities, Scanlon was standing with an associate outside her car when a Black male suspect got out of a nearby SUV and pointed a gun at her while demanding her keys. At the same time, another Black male suspect got out of the SUV. Scanlon complied and theme both suspects got into her car and drove away while a third suspect fled in the SUV.

Scanlon was unhurt in the incident but her purse and phone were reportedly taken by the carjackers.

"The investigation into this incident is in its very initial stages, and we are continuing to investigate and evaluate charging decisions," said U.S. Attorney Williams. "Armed carjacking is a serious federal crime. There have been a rash of violent crimes like this recently, and while there were national security implications to this particular incident, we are always working collaboratively with our local partners to evaluate if cases should be taken federally. Working together means more resources, more tools, more intelligence. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: If you pick up a gun and use it to commit a crime, together, we will come after you. And we are very good at what we do."

Brown faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

A 14-year-old female juvenile and 3 male juveniles ages 13, 15, and 16 have all been charged with crimes related to the incident, according to Delaware State Police.

Those crimes include receiving stolen property over $1,500, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.