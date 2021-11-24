Federal agencies find widespread compliance with vaccine mandate, as enforcement begins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 96% of employees in the federal government are in compliance with President Biden’s vaccine requirement – meaning workers have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination or have a pending or approved exception request.

Nov. 22 marked the deadline for more than 3.5 million federal employees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, after the president’s September executive order mandated those individuals be vaccinated.

95% OF FEDERAL WORKFORCE IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH BIDEN VACCINE REQUIREMENT: SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL

Fox News first reported on Monday – the Nov. 22 deadline – that 95% of the federal workforce was in compliance with Biden’s vaccine requirement.

The White House Office of Management and Budget on Wednesday released updated numbers, revealing 96.5% of federal government employees in compliance with the order.

Ninety-two percent of employees in the federal government have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose.

"As the successful implementation of this requirement across the federal government has shown, these requirements work: they increase vaccination rates – leading to a safer, more productive and efficient workforce," OMB said Wednesday.

For federal employees not in compliance with the order, the Biden administration is offering a period of education and counseling, followed by additional enforcement steps, if necessary.

COVID VACCINE MANDATE 'WILL NOT IMPACT HOLIDAY TRAVEL,' TSA SAYS, REPORTING 93% OF EMPLOYEES IN COMPLIANCE

"This week’s deadline wasn’t an end point," OMB said Wednesday, adding that if an employee gets their first shot or submits an exception request, agencies "will pause further enforcement to give the employee a reasonable amount of time to become fully vaccinated or to process the exemption request."

"This next stage of the process will not result in disruptions to government services and operations and will result in more employees becoming vaccinated," OMB said.

At this point, the Agency for International Development has the highest compliance – with 99.1% of employees meeting the requirements of receiving at least one vaccination dose, or filing for an exemption.

The Social Security Administration, at this point, is the least compliant – but still has 95% of their workforce meeting the requirements.