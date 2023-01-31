Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

FBI searched Penn Biden Center in mid-November, soon after classified docs discovered, sources say

FBI search followed discovery of classified documents in Biden's offices at Penn Biden Center

David Spunt
By David Spunt , Jake Gibson , Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Comer 'pretty certain' Hunter Biden 'in proximity' to Biden Delaware classified documents Video

Comer 'pretty certain' Hunter Biden 'in proximity' to Biden Delaware classified documents

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told reporters Tuesday he believes Hunter Biden was "in proximity" to the classified documents found in President Biden's garage.

FBI agents searched the Penn Biden Center offices in mid-November, sources confirmed to Fox News, after President Biden's personal attorneys discovered a handful of documents with classified markings there on Nov. 2. The documents were dated to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama administration. 

The number of agents involved in the search is unclear, but the president's team was fully aware and gave their consent to the FBI action, sources familiar with the investigation into Biden's handling of classified materials said.  

There was no search warrant involved, and it is unclear whether any additional documents were taken. 

An office building housing the Penn Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania, is seen in Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2023.

An office building housing the Penn Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania, is seen in Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2023. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The FBI and Department of Justice declined to comment. 

CBS News first reported the FBI search. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

David Spunt currently serves as a Washington D.C. based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in December 2018.

