Washington Post: Kavanaugh neighbors say protesters are targeting residents, calling them Karens and fascists

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighbors are fed up with the actions of protesters near their homes as some engaging in pro-choice activism have chosen to personally target residents, rather than heed noise complaints.

In June, Fox News Digital spoke with neighbors who painted a picture of protesters who are loud and intimidating, threatening escalation if they don’t get what they want. Furthermore, neighbors claimed that protesters had abused them and their children, using drums and megaphones to chant "f--- you," and "f---- your children."

A Wednesday piece from The Washington Post shows that little has changed in two months. The paper spoke with eight different sources from the neighborhood. Seven of them voiced frustrations about the protests, citing "jarring language" and rising tensions.

Residents, in some cases, have attempted to confront protesters over their methods but were quickly excoriated.

"They just call us fascists," Lyric Winik, a resident of the neighborhood, told The Post. "Nothing about this is healthy. We’ve got kids on this street scared to leave their homes."

She noted that a vast majority of people in the neighborhood believe the protesters have "gotten out of control." Calls to reduce the noise has been met with even louder responses, including a new chant that labels neighbors as "Karens." Winik said that she believes their actions are counterproductive to their pro-choice message.

"I do think they’re hurting their own cause," she said.

Emily Strulson, a 46-year-old pro-choice artist that lives in the neighborhood, has also come to view the protesters’ actions as "disturbing."

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade saw the woman chalk out a message on her driveway, which read "Reproduction Rights are Human Rights." Strulson’s history with the pro-choice movement and with activism in general goes far back. She and her mother marched for abortion rights on the National Mall when she was in middle school.

But, Strulson told The Post that she has reached her breaking point. Last Wednesday, protests became so loud and vulgar she was forced to leave her home with family for a long night out at dinner.

"I understand where their passion comes from," she said, "but I’ve had enough."

Tensions in the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Washington D.C., reached dangerous levels last month after a California man was charged with attempted murder against Kavanaugh.

The man, dressed in black, arrived by taxi after 1 a.m. in the neighborhood. The man told police he was planning on killing Kavanaugh and then himself over the leaked draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade. The man had a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition. Pepper spray, duct tape and a knife with him at the time of his arrest.

