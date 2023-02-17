Expand / Collapse search
FBI investigating hack of its computer network: report

FBI describes action as 'isolated incident that has been contained'

By Greg Norman | Fox News
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a hack on its own computer network, reports say. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the FBI said it is "aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information. 

"This is an isolated incident that has been contained," a spokesman said.  

The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Washington. 

The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Washington.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the FBI does not have further comment to provide at this time," he added. 

A view of the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York City, where the Federal Bureau of Investigation has a field office on the 23rd floor.

A view of the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York City, where the Federal Bureau of Investigation has a field office on the 23rd floor.

The spokesman would not elaborate when asked about the nature of the incident. 

The FBI told Fox News Digital Friday that the "isolated incident" has "been contained." (Getty Images)

CNN, citing two sources briefed on the matter, reported that FBI officials believe the malicious cyber activity involved a computer system in its New York office that is used in investigations of images of child sexual abuse. 

The timing and origin of the alleged incident remains unclear. 

