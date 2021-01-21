Fauci says Biden reversing Trump rule barring taxpayer dollars to overseas abortion providers

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci announced Thursday that President Biden will roll back a Trump-era policy that banned taxpayers' dollars from going to international groups that perform abortions or provide abortion information.

Fauci, the newly appointed chief medical adviser to Biden, said the move was in line with the new administration's undertaking to support and strengthen health care systems around the world.

"It will be our policy to support women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights in the United States, as well as globally," Fauci said at the World Health Organization (WHO) executive board meeting on Thursday.

"To that end, President Biden will be revoking the Mexico City policy in the coming days, as part of his broader commitment to protect women’s health and advance gender equality at home and around the world."

Fauci's appearance at the WHO meeting signaled the commitment of the U.S. to remain a part of WHO, despite former President Donald Trump's efforts to sever the relationship and withdraw from the organization.

The Mexico City policy under Trump applied broadly to organizations receiving U.S. global health assistance and cut off about $8.8 billion to groups working on HIV/AIDS, malaria, maternal and child health, reproductive issues and global health.

For decades Republicans have implemented the ban and Democrats have rescinded it. Biden's decision mimics that of former President Barack Obama, who lifted the ban when he took office in 2009.