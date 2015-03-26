Exclusive: Police Investigate Weiner's Messages to Teenage Girl in Delaware

next Image 1 of 2

NEW CASTLE, Del. -- Police here are investigating direct online communications between New York Rep. Anthony Weiner and a 17-year-old girl and are looking for any other young women who may be involved, though the nature of the communications wasn't immediately clear.

The police probe comes as Weiner, who is married, fends off calls from both sides of the aisle in Congress for him to quit after he admitted to lying about his inappropriate online and phone communications with a half dozen women.

Weiner's interactions with the Delaware girl "were neither explicit nor indecent," Weiner spokeswoman Risa Heller said Friday night.

Two officers from the New Castle County Police Department arrived at the high school junior's home around 4:30 p.m. Friday when FoxNews.com was inside speaking with a family member. The Delaware cops asked FoxNews.com to step outside so they could speak with the 17-year-old's mother in private. While FoxNews.com was walking down the driveway, the daughter was walking up.

The girl, whose name is being withheld because she is a minor, told FoxNews.com, "I'm doing OK."

The police left the home after about 30 minutes, followed by the daughter and mother, who left in a separate car. It was not clear if the mother and daughter were going to continue the conversation with police at another location.

Sources close to the student said the girl followed Weiner on Twitter after seeing him speak during a school trip to Washington on April 1. Weiner, after signing on to follow the girl's Twitter feed, direct-messaged the girl on April 13, the sources said, though it is not clear what other communication the two may have had between or after those dates. Weiner no longer follows the girl on Twitter.

At a news conference Monday, Weiner responded to mounting reports of inappropriate online communications by admitting he had sent lewd photos and sexually suggestive messages to six women through social networking sites over a three-year period.

Those women were all adults, "to the best of my knowledge," he said, though he admitted that he couldn't know for sure. "All I know is what they publish about themselves in social media," he said.

The confession came after Weiner had lied for a week about how a photo of his bulging underwear was sent to all of his Twitter followers before he quickly deleted it. Weiner claimed his Twitter account was hacked and that he was the victim of a prank. In fact, he had intended to send the photo to a 21-year-old college student but accidentally made it public.