Ex-Clinton aide faces backlash for mocking McConnell's fall, refuses to apologize

A former aide to Hillary Clinton is facing backlash for mocking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over video of the Kentucky Republican falling down, though others on social media pointed out that McConnell had survived a bout of polio as a child.

Adam Parkhomenko, a Democratic strategist who served in Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, shared a video on Wednesday of McConnell falling while stepping onstage at a campaign event.

The video included the theme music from “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which is a commonly used meme on social media. He shared it again on Thursday in hopes of reaching one million views.

Many pointed out on social media that McConnell had polio as a child and that paralysis from the disease has had a lasting effect on the lawmaker. Others slammed Parkhomenko for his “disgusting” tweet:

DNC CHAIRMAN CALLS REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS 'COWARDLY'

Parkhomenko, however, has doubled down, blasting journalists for running to McConnell’s defense.

He did vow to delete his tweet if McConnell “stops trying to take away coverage from those with pre-existing conditions or...in general.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The office of Sen. Majority Leader McConnell did not immediately comment.