DNC Chair Tom Perez calls Republican lawmakers 'cowardly,' says they will be 'judged harshly' by history

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez launched a stunning attack on Republican lawmakers, saying history will "judge" them for supporting President Trump.

Perez made the comments during a discussion at Brandeis University's Heller School for Social Policy and Management on Monday night, where he spoke at length about Donald Trump "twisting the knife" in the backs of the American people by attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"The reason why we [Democrats] are winning, and we won at scale in 2018, is because our message is clear. Our message was: we are the ones who actually have your back on the issues that really matter. Healthcare, education. He said he had your back, but actually he had a knife in your back," Perez said.

The DNC chair continued that President Trump found success in 2016 by putting "fear on the ballot," and that Republican lawmakers who have supported his policies over the last three years are "cowards" who have allowed damage to be done to their part.

"It's funny to watch all these Republicans running away from that [the Affordable Care Act], because, the thing is, they are cowardly,” Perez said.

“I mean, history will not only judge Donald Trump harshly. It will judge Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan and all the other cowards who refused to stand up to this president and allowed the party of Lincoln to die. They will be judged harshly because whatever he says goes right now."

Perez continued by calling out Sen. Lindsay Graham, once a vocal critic of President Trump who now speaks supportively of the president and on his behalf. Perez called Graham's behavior "pathetic."

Perez, who spoke proudly of his family's legal immigration, has been Chair of the DNC since February 2017, and previously worked as the Secretary of Labor under the Obama administration from 2013-2017.