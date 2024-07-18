Even if Biden drops out, his record stains any Dem replacing him: MTG

Florida Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Fox News Digital that if President Biden bows out of the presidential race and is replaced ahead of the Democratic National Convention, the new candidate would likely have little impact on former President Donald Trump's shot at winning back the White House this November.

"I definitely think we're going to see [Democrats] try to push him out, and we'll see who they replace them with. I think that's important for Republicans to understand the moment that this is happening. We have the momentum right now this week at our convention, but this race isn't over [until] November," Greene said from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"There could be a total change if they replace Joe Biden with a new candidate. But we have the right policies. We have the right plans in place for Republicans [to] win," she added.

During the RNC this week, Democrats have increasingly called on Biden to drop out of the race, with California Rep. Adam Schiff joining the chorus of traditional allies calling on the president to pass the mantle ahead of the race against former President Trump.

"While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch," said Schiff.

Greene continued in her comment to Fox Digital that if Biden bows out and is replaced with another Democrat, it would likely not affect Trump's run, arguing the Biden administration's record puts a stain on whoever would join the race.

"No matter who they put at the top of the ticket, that candidate has to run with the job record that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have brought the several past years because Democrats are fully aligned behind those policies," Greene said.

"I think America really came to one mindset and got resolved behind President Trump and behind the Republican Party after seeing him almost assassinated on Saturday. It's a moment that everyone will always remember where they were when that happened, similar to 9/11. Everyone remembers where they were when that happened. I also think people are just really fed up with the border invasion that's happening every day. The fact that people can't afford food, can't afford rent and inflation is really crippling a lot of people," she said.

Biden has so far brushed off the calls for him to bow out, but reports are circulating that he's increasingly considering calling it quits with the 2024 campaign.

"Our campaign is not working through any scenarios where President Biden is not at the top of the ticket. He is and will be the Democratic nominee," Biden principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks told reporters at a news conference Thursday morning near the site of the Republican National Convention.

The president said in a recent interview with BET that he would drop out if a doctor told him he had a medical condition.

"If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem," Biden said in an excerpt of the interview that was released Wednesday.

Biden is currently quarantined in his home in Delaware after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.