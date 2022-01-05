Rep. Eric Swalwell the latest blue-state Democrat spotted maskless in mandate-free Florida

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who claimed last week that Republicans had "prolonged" the COVID-19 pandemic, was photographed maskless as he vacationed with his family in mandate-free Florida. California is one of the most locked-down states in the nation.

The photos, published exclusively by the Daily Mail, show a maskless Swalwell tending to his infant son as he spoke with a female friend in the lobby of the luxurious Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

SWALWELL REFUSES TO ANSWER FOX NEWS QUESTIONS ON RELATIONSHIP WITH SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY

In a tweet last week, Swalwell blasted Republicans and claimed they "prolonged" the "deadly pandemic" which led to school closures and family vacations being canceled.

"As we end 2021, mired in a deadly pandemic, you should know who has prolonged it," Swalwell wrote. "THESE GUYS. Republican liars. Your vacation cancelled. Your kids back to virtual learning. And back to masks everywhere. For blame look no farther than #TheseGuys."

Swalwell – who sported a polo, shorts, and boat shoes in the Florida photographs – is not the only Democrat in Congress who traveled to Florida where he could escape from measures and mandates implemented by Democrat state leaders across the country amid the spread of the omicron variant.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., was recorded without a mask in a densely packed bar in Miami, according to footage that emerged on Sunday.

The large crowd at the drag bar, most of whom were also without a mask, applauded the congresswoman as she waved to them, as first reported by Florida's Conservative Voice .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida Republican Gov. Ron Desantis joked Monday about how Democrats from states with "draconian" coronavirus policies keep popping up in his state for vacation, saying, "If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man, let me tell you. I mean, Congresspeople, mayors, governors, I mean you name it."

"It’s interesting the reception that some of these folks will get in Florida," the governor continued, "because I think a lot of Floridians say ‘Wait a minute you’re bashing us because we’re not doing your draconian policies, and yet we’re the first place you want to flee to, to basically to be able to enjoy life.’"

Fox News' Jon Brown and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this article.