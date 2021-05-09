Expand / Collapse search
Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren says she will run for reelection to Senate in 2024

Warren, 71, ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 

By Mark Moore | New York Post
Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she will run for reelection in 2024, according to a report.

"Yep," Warren told Politico in an interview published on Saturday when asked about another run for the Senate in Massachusetts.

Warren, 71, ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and lobbied to become President Biden’s Treasury Secretary, eventually losing out to Janet Yellen.

She goes into detail about those defeats in her new book, "Persist."

"In 2012, I was new to politics. In 2020, I was new to losing," she writes in the book.

"I didn’t win the presidency, of course," she wrote in the book. "Damn, I’d lost."

Warren writes in the book: "campaigns are hard – losing campaigns are even harder."

