Elissa Slotkin announces candidacy for open Senate seat in Michigan

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., announced that she is running to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate on Monday.

Slotkin is running to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., who announced last week that she does not plan to run for re-election. The Michigan race is ramping up to be among the most hotly contested in the 2024 election cycle as Republicans seek to take the Senate majority.

"Today, I'm announcing my run to be Michigan's next U.S. Senator," Slotkin wrote in a statement. "We need a new generation of leaders that thinks differently, works harder, and never forgets that we are public servants."

Slotkin has been elected to Congress three times, but switched from Michigan's 7th Congressional District to the 8th in 2022 after redistricting made her prospects more difficult.

Slotkin accompanied her announcement with a brief video touting her political record. The video highlights her time at the CIA as well as her time working in both Republican and Democratic White Houses.

