Election Brief: Battle for the House rages on, but 2024 is already off to the races

TOP STORIES

BALANCE OF POWER: As Republicans are one seat away from capturing a majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives (as of Tuesday afternoon) there are still 13 races yet to be called that will determine how big the majority will be. Here is where the remaining races stand as votes continue to be counted across the country. Read more from Fox News' Brandon Gillespie here: BALANCE OF POWER: Where do the uncalled House races stand as GOP nears majority?

DEMS CLINCH SENATE CONTROL: Democrats will maintain power in the Senate thanks to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto being declared the winner in Nevada on Saturday night in her race against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Democrats now hold 50 seats compared to the 49 seats held by Republicans with one seat yet to be decided in Georgia where a runoff election will be held between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff. Read more from Fox News' Kyle Morris: Democrats to maintain control of the United States Senate

GEORGIA RUNOFF: Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker has hauled in $11 million in fundraising since last Wednesday, when his Senate runoff campaign with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia kicked off. Nearly $8 million of Walker’s haul came during the first two days of the runoff campaign. Walker finished roughly 35,000 votes behind Warnock out of nearly 4 million votes cast in last week’s Senate election in the crucial southeastern battleground state. Read more from Fox News' Paul Steinhauser: Walker hauls in $11 million since start of Georgia runoff campaign; goes up with first ad

2024 WATCH

REPUBLICANS IN WAITING: Former President Donald Trump’s expected to make what he’s advertising as a "special announcement" on Tuesday night, which will likely ignite the 2024 White House race. But his 2024 announcement, according to a host of Republican leaders and strategists, is not expected to clear the field of potential contenders for the GOP nomination. Read more from Fox New's Paul Steinhauser: 2024 Watch: Meet the potential GOP presidential contenders

IT'S A NO, JOE: Despite a better than expected midterm performance for Democrats, a far-left movement is underway urging President Joe Biden to not run for re-election in 2024. The "Don't Run Joe" campaign announced it had collected over 2,000 signatures from Democratic voters in New Hampshire just one week after its launch. Read more from Fox News' Aubrie Spady: 'Don't Run Joe': Progressive group gathers petition signatures urging Biden not to seek re-election

2024 WATCH — SENATE EDITION: The presidency is not the only important race in the 2024 election. Democrats will be defending numerous Senate seats that the GOP sees as potentially vulnerable, and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has already gotten a challenger in GOP Rep. Alex Mooney, who announced his campaign Tuesday.

MOUNTAIN STATE MATCH-UP: West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a Republican, also said Tuesday that he is likely "ready" for a new position in 2024, adding to growing speculation that he may enter the state's Senate race in an attempt to challenge Manchin. Read more from Fox News' Kyle Morris: 'BIG NEWS COMING': West Virginia AG Morrisey hints at 2024 Senate run, points to likely 'new position in 2025'

CAMPAIGN TRAIL UPDATES

RECOUNT RUMINATIONS: Late Monday night, one week after Election Day, numerous news outlets, including the Fox News Decision Desk, called the Arizona gubernatorial race for the Democratic nominee, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. But with 2% of the vote still left to tally, an automatic recount could still be triggered under a new Arizona law if the race tightens. Read more from Fox News' Sophia Slacik: Here's how a recount in Arizona's gubernatorial race might play out

COUNTING COLORADO: First-term Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is a hair ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, and the race may go to a mandatory recount if it stays within half a percentage point. Read more from Fox News' Thomas Phippen: Boebert's Colorado House seat may come down to recount against Democratic challenger

STARRY-EYED FOR ZELDIN: Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who came close to defeating Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in last week’s election, has been taking calls from GOP officials and party activists who want him to run for Republican National Committee (RNC) chair, his media consultant tells Fox News. Read more from Fox New's Paul Steinhauser: After lackluster midterms for GOP, supporters urge Lee Zeldin to run for Republican National Committee chair

CALIFORNIA STATE OF MIND: It has been one week since Election Day, and the ballot counting process in California is still ongoing as Republicans remain one seat away from winning a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives . Nine races across The Golden State have yet to be called, with the uncertain margin of a likely Republican majority hanging in the balance. But what's delaying the results? Read more from Fox News' Brandon Gillespie: WAITING GAME: What is the status of California's ballot counting one week after Election Day?

ON THE BALLOT: Montana voters rejected the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, a pro-life measure that would not have prevented Montana residents from receiving abortions, but would have required "medical care be provided to infants born alive" as a result of a natural or induced labor, failed abortion or a cesarean section. Read more from Fox News' Aubrie Spady: Montana rejects ballot measure to require medical care for 'infants who are born alive'