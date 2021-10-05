Former Education Sec. Betsy DeVos slams DOJ's 'shameless' attempt to 'intimidate parents into silence'

FIRST ON FOX: Former Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is criticizing the Department of Justice's (DOJ) recent decision to investigate potential acts of violence against school boards, saying it's a "shameless" attempt to silence parents who are invested in their children's education.

On Monday, Garland directed the FBI and U.S. attorney's offices, via a memo, to hold meetings with federal, state and local law enforcement leaders in the next 30 days, during which they will discuss ways to combat what the DOJ called a "disturbing trend" of harassment and threats against school officials.

"This memo is a shameless attempt to intimidate parents into silence and to continue to limit their control of their children’s education," said DeVos in an exclusive statement to Fox News.

DOJ LAUNCHING EFFORT TO COMBAT THREATS OF VIOLENCE AGAINST SCHOOL OFFICIALS

"We should of course take real threats seriously, but that’s what local police exist to solve. You would hope the Department of Justice would be more concerned about the real civil rights concerns involving indoctrinating students with false, race-based narratives or the learning loss caused by unnecessary school closures. But this is yet another example of the Biden Administration being more focused on keeping the union bosses happy than putting America’s students first."

"Fortunately, fed-up parents who want the best for their children will not be intimidated into silence," DeVos concluded.

Garland's announcement came just days after the National School Board Association wrote a letter to Biden asking his administration to treat parent protests at school board meetings as possible acts of "domestic terrorism."

Legal experts are calling this latest move by DOJ "gross federal overreach" and GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill have vowed to hold hearings on the topic in coming weeks.

DOJ is also facing a wave of backlash as parents criticize its recent announcement – some asking the department for an apology.

"I am what a domestic terrorist looks like?" asked Asra Nomani, vice president of investigations and strategy at Parents Defending Education. "You owe parents an apology!"