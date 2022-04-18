Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

'Easter Bunny' whisks Biden away as he starts discussing Afghanistan: video

It remains unclear who was wearing the outfit

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
'Easter Bunny' whisks Biden away as he starts discussing Afghanistan Video

'Easter Bunny' whisks Biden away as he starts discussing Afghanistan

A person dressed in an Easter Bunny costume was seen whisking President Biden away from an event during the White House Easter Egg Roll. Credit: Thomas C. Dillon.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A person dressed in an Easter Bunny costume broadsided President Biden Monday afternoon as he was answering a reporter’s questions on Afghanistan and Pakistan. 

Thomas C. Dillon, a former political adviser to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, shared a clip of the bizarre encounter on his Twitter page Monday. 

  • Easter Bunny Biden
    Image 1 of 3

    US President Joe Biden (C) walks with the Easter Bunny during the traditional White House Easter Egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 18, 2022. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Easter Bunny Biden
    Image 2 of 3

    The Easter Bunny gestures to President Joe Biden during the annual Easter egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 18, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Easter Bunny Biden
    Image 3 of 3

    U.S. President Joe Biden and a performer dressed as the Easter Bunny during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, April 18, 2022. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

As the White House Easter Egg Roll was underway, Biden could be seen off to the side talking to a reporter. 

"Pakistan should not, and Afghanistan should be…" President Biden can be heard saying before the "Easter Bunny" approaches. 

"Oh, the Easter Bunny!" someone can be heard saying off-camera. 

BIDENS WELCOME EASTER ‘EGGUCATION’ ROLL BACK TO THE WHITE HOUSE

The Easter Bunny gives the president a big wave to usher him away as a visibly annoyed Biden appears caught off guard. He was reportedly needed to kick of another round of the egg-rolling competition by blowing a whistle. 

"Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll," Dillon tweeted. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear who was inside the bunny outfit. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

More from Politics