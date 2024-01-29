Expand / Collapse search
Middle East

Drone from Iran proxy evaded US defenses because it was mistaken for US drone: official

Iran-proxy drone got past Tower 22 air defenses because it was mistaken for US drone returning to base

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace , Liz Friden Fox News
Published
Biden vows response after 3 US troops killed from drone attack in Jordan Video

Biden vows response after 3 US troops killed from drone attack in Jordan

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Jonathan Gilliam joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss what he sees as the 'common denominator' to the Biden administration's response to attacks in the Middle East and how it will serve as a 'litmus test' in 2024. 

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News the drone from an Iranian proxy that killed 3 American service members in Jordan and injured others got past the air defenses for Tower 22 because it was mistaken for a U.S. drone expected to return to the base at the same time. 

The Wall Street Journal initially reported on this development on Monday. A U.S. official confirmed the information to Fox News. 

President Biden has vowed to take action against Iranian-backed militants in the Middle East after the drone attack at Tower 22, a post in Jordan near Syria's border, over the weekend.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., who serves on the House Armed Services, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees and is a former U.S. Army special forces commander, told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on Monday that Iran "has gotten the message loud and clear that they can get away with it." 

IRAN SAYS CLAIMS IT IS LINKED TO JORDAN DRONE ATTACK, DEATHS OF US SOLDIERS ARE 'BASELESS'

Tower 22 Jordan

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a military base known as Tower 22 in northeastern Jordan, on Oct. 12, 2023.  (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

34 AMERICAN SERVICE MEMBERS INJURED, 8 EVACUATED FROM JORDAN FOLLOWING ATTACK 

"To the extent we do respond, it will be feckless," he said. "I’ve talked to soldiers out in the field and to commanders that are out in the Middle East right now. We’re bombing empty warehouses in the middle of the night so that the administration can check the box to look like they’re doing something in response but they’re still beholden to this appeasement strategy when it comes to Iran." "This is blood on this administration’s hands," added. 

Waltz also reacted to the breaking news about the Jordan base mistaking the drone for its own. 

"At this point, I’m speculating, and we’ll asking for briefings on exactly what happened. Did our defensive measures fail? Had they captured one of their drones and reversed engineered theirs? This is the cat and mouse game that’s going on," Waltz said. "But bigger picture, we’re shooting down these $30,000-40,000 drones with $2-3 million missiles – it’s not sustainable, and from my position as the chairman of military readiness, we’re going to be pressing the Pentagon, how are we reacting when you can throw thousands of these things at very little cost – can literally buy them on Chinese websites, like Alibaba…" 

"That’s a broader issue of how we have to adjust in the tactical space, but strategically, we have a fundamental, in this administration, misunderstanding of deterrents. They’re so obsessed with non-escalation that it’s actually inviting escalation and now people are dead because of it," he said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 