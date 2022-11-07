Drone footage shows streams of migrants cross border into Texas 'with no resistance'

Shocking drone footage shows migrants streaming across the U.S.-Mexico border into Eagle Pass, Texas, virtually unimpeded.

The footage, captured by Fox News with thermal imaging cameras, is just one example of the daily mass crossings reporter Bill Melugin has witnessed at the border over the past week. Border crossings have surged under President Biden, and multiple migrants told Fox that "Joe Biden es el major," or "Joe Biden is the best."

Melugin says the border crossings happen every morning "with no resistance" on either side of the border.

Biden's administration has insisted that the U.S.-Mexico border is "closed" despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

The Biden administration has repeatedly attempted to dismiss border surges as a yearly pattern. While the southern border has seen a pattern of increases in migration each spring, the surges in both 2021 and 2022 have far outpaced previous years.

"What is happening today, and I’d like to think it’s happening because I’m a nice guy, but it’s not – because it’s what happens every year," Biden said in March 2021.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also described the border as "closed," telling migrants firmly "Do not come" last year.

Nevertheless, many of the migrants Fox News spoke to described the border as "abierta," or "open."

Border encounters hit a record high of more than 227,000 in September alone.

The September data revealed the fiscal year 2022 ended with 2,378,944​ migrant encounters, the highest ever recorded in a fiscal year. This figure does not include the 599,000 ​known "gotaways" that CBP sources told Fox News evaded capture in the fiscal year 2022.

