Dr. Phil visits Southern Border, blasts Biden admin for handling of illegal immigration crisis

Former daytime talk show host Phil McGraw visited the Southern Border in Texas on Friday and criticized President Biden and Vice President Harris for the administration's response to the influx of migrants flowing through the border illegally.

McGraw spoke about the ongoing crisis at the border, including the legal fight between the Texas government and the federal government and Harris' absence at the U.S.-Mexico border after being tapped as border czar early on in the Biden administration.

"Wrapping up my trip to the border. This is something I needed to see with my own eyes. I have so much to say and share," he wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a video posted to X, the former "Dr. Phil" host cited Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's claim Biden "refused" to enforce protection laws and "enticed" thousands of migrants to avoid legal points of entry into the U.S.

"Texas law enforcement has seized over 454 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this mission. Governor Abbott has said that the federal government has broken the pact between the United States federal government and the states," McGraw said. "Governor Abbott says President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them."

"The result is a humanitarian crisis, unlike anything we've seen before, smashing records for illegal immigration by wasting taxpayer dollars to tear open Texas border security infrastructure," he continued. "Governor Abbott says President Biden has enticed tens of thousands of illegal immigrants away from 28 legal entry points along the Texas border and into the dangerous deadly waters of the Rio Grande."

McGraw also pointed to statistics from the Department of Homeland Security before claiming the number of migrants who have illegally entered the U.S. since Biden took office in 2021 is "more than the population of 33 different states."

"According to the Department of Homeland Security, since President Biden took office more than 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed [the] Texas southern border in just three years," McGraw said. "That's more than the population of 33 different states in this country. And what about our Vice President Kamala Harris? Did you know she’s our country’s immigration czar? Guess how many times she's been to the border? Once."

This comes amid the fight between Texas officials and the Biden administration over the handling of the border. Last month, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Biden administration, allowing it to cut down razor wire put up on the border in the Lone Star State.

Texas has also seized Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, which has seen a significant rise in illegal border crossings, a move the Biden administration has said has prevented Border Patrol from doing its job.