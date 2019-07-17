Rep. Collins blasts Pelosi's remarks: Dems passed resolution they couldn't read on House floor

Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" that Nancy Pelosi's speech on the House floor was "clearly over the line," defending his decision to demand her words be stricken from the public record.

The tensions erupted Tuesday after the House Speaker condemned the "president's racist tweets," introducing a resolution titled, "Condemning President Trump’s racist comments directed at Members of Congress."

Collins said the very title of the resolution violates the rules of the House, since it ascribes a "motive" to the president by calling him "racist."

AOC 'SQUAD' CALLS TRUMP 'OCCUPANT' OF WHITE HOUSE IN NO-HOLDS-BARRED PRESS CONFERENCE

"They passed a resolution that they cannot read on the floor of the House. That shows you bad this is. ... This is nothing but to get the president, to make a mockery of their own leadership abilities because they don't like this president," he said.

CONWAY BLASTS DEMS' 'TIRED' CLAIMS OF RACISM, SAYS SHE 'TOTALLY DISAGREES' WITH HUSBAND'S SCATHING OP-ED

After Collins' objection, the Democrat-controlled House voted along party lines not to strike Pelosi's words from the record and voted separately to restore her speaking privileges. A resolution was then passed to condemn Trump's "go back" remarks directed toward four freshmen Democratic women.

Collins also expressed his disagreement with the so-called "squad," comprised of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said their recent rhetoric, especially about border detention facilities, shows the House "is broken right now and why the president is leading."

"We in the House have to maintain the decorum that we have," said Collins.