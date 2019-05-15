Donna Brazile on AOC's criticism of Biden: Former VP not 'middle of the road' on climate change

Donna Brazile said Wednesday on "Outnumbered" that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the "new tabasco in the Democratic Party sauce," arguing she's injecting bold ideas into the discussion.

The panel discussed the recent criticism by the freshman New York congresswoman of what she described as Joe Biden's "middle of the road" policy on climate change.

Biden pushed back during a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

"You never heard me say ‘middle of the road,'" he said.

"I’ve never been middle-of-the-road on the environment. Tell her... to look at my record. She’ll find that nobody has been more consistent about taking on the environment and a green revolution than I have."

Brazile said Ocasio-Cortez is "really hot" in terms of the political conversation, specifically her Green New Deal proposal.

"When I say hot, I'm referring to, she is putting in our political gumbo some elements, some ingredients that people are going to like and some people will not like," she said.

But Brazile said she does not consider Biden to be a "middle-of-the-roader" when it comes to the environment, given that the Obama administration championed the Paris Climate Agreement.

She said Biden must lay out his vision when it comes to climate change, as fellow 2020 hopefuls Beto O'Rourke and Jay Inslee have done.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, said he views Ocasio-Cortez as the person "in charge" of the party when it comes to climate change.

"She has set the terms of how the Democrats run for president on this Green New Deal. That's where it got started," he said.