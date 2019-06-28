Donna Brazile on Kamala Harris confronting Joe Biden: 'It's right to bring these issues up'

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile responded Friday to presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sparring at Thursday night's debate over the vice president's voting history on civil rights issues.

Biden drew criticism recently for lauding his work alongside known segregationist Sens. James Eastland and Herman Talmadge in the 1970s. Many politicians, including Sens. Harris and Cory Booker, criticized Biden for his comments and called on him to apologize.

"It is right to bring these issues up because we need to have a conversation, not just as Democrats but as Americans," Brazile said during an appearance on "Fox and Friends" on Friday morning.

"Whenever we have a conversation about race, people become uncomfortable," she continued. "But I would try to encourage people to not look at it as a fight but more as a way to litigate how do we go forward, not just look backward."

Biden's political history on civil rights issues has been a point of contention throughout his campaign, first after his support of the 1994 Crime Bill was publicly drawn into question, and later after his own admission that he "got things done" by working with segregationist senators by exercising "civility."

"I think his long record and long history with dealing with many of our racial challenges from busing, equality, to voting rights, civil rights, Joe Biden has been on the forefront on racial justice issues," Brazile said.

When asked about "winners or losers" of the first round of debates, Brazile said there's still too much that can happen before that can be determined.

"What we can determine is that the Democratic party is going to have a very, very long primary season where we are going to have debates each and every month until we choose our nominee," she said.

"If you think this is hotter than July wait until the next debate in July. It's going to get heated. You better put on your sunscreen," she continued.