Donald Trump Jr. accuses Yovanovitch of 'monitoring' him, other Americans

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday accused former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch of “monitoring” him, as well as other members of the American public, a day after the ousted diplomat called for an investigation into allegations she had been followed by associates of President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani while in Ukraine.

YOVANOVITCH CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION AFTER DOCUMENTS SHOW SHE MAY HAVE BEEN SURVEILLED IN UKRAINE

The eldest son of the president also blamed the media for failing to cover Yovanovitch’s own surveillance efforts. The accusation came after the release of documents obtained by the House of Representatives as part of new evidence for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial related to Trump’s July phone call asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s involvement in the country.

“She was doing the same to me apparently and other private citizens. Media wouldn’t cover a rogue Ambasador monitoring American citizens... I wonder why???” Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday.

He was replying to a message from Dan Bogino, a conservative commentator and former Secret Service agent, which alleged he too was on Yovanovitch’s spy list.

“Why was Marie Yovanovitch monitoring me, and others, when we began exposing her role in the Ukrainian collusion scandal with the Obama administration and the Democrats? Has she truthfully answered that question yet?" Bongino wrote.

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees released the documents turned over by indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas that included messages between him and Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde.

In one text, Hyde, a Trump donor, allegedly wrote to Parnas, “Wow. Can’t believe Trump hasn’t fired this b--ch. I’ll get right in that,” according to The Hill.

In another message, he allegedly wrote, “they will let me know when she’s on the move,” in an apparent reference to Yovanovicth,” adding later, “if you want her out they need to make contact with security forces,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

"Guess you can do anything in the Ukraine with money," he reportedly texted, after apparently establishing that Yovanovitch was under some form of surveillance.

In a November impeachment hearing, Yovanovitch testified that she was “kneecapped” by the Trump administration – with some choice words for Trump attorney Giuliani – and Democrats sought to draw attention to what they called the “smear campaign” against her.

Trump fired back during the hearing, tweeting: “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors."

Democrats then accused him of witness intimidation.

