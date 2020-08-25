Donald Trump Jr. accuses Biden of failing America, hits out at Dems, 'neocons' over 'endless wars'

President Trump’s oldest son praised his father as the "antithesis" of the Washington establishment and tore into Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the “Loch Ness Monster of the Swamp” on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday night.

Reflecting on the early part of the second night of the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump Jr. said he was nearly moved to "tears" by the story of Jon Ponder, a convicted bank robber-turned activist who was granted a presidential pardon as part of the convention program.

"These are the things that if Joe Biden actually cared about, he could have done it," Trump Jr. told host Tucker Carlson. "It’s not like he didn’t have eight years as vice president and 50 years as the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp ... so Donald Trump is doing all of the things and creating all of the opportunities that the Washington, D.C. establishment has squandered for decades and for generations."

Trump Jr. also blasted Democrats over their support of what he called "the never-ending wars," and their attempts to "sabotage" Trump's efforts to bring U.S. troops home.

"[They say] 'Oh, he’s kowtowing to the Russians.' This administration has [placed] more sanctions than any prior in American history on Russia, yet they go back to 'Russia, Russia, Russia,' whenever they can," Trump Jr. said.

"That's the military-industrial complex and that’s the neocons and that’s the Democrats, they are part of the party of endless wars," he added, "Donald Trump is the antithesis of that."