Politics
DOJ search of Pence think tank office finds 'no new documents with classified markings'

Former Vice President Mike Pence last month turned over classified documents discovered at the Indiana home

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman , Kelly Laco | Fox News
The Justice Department searched former Vice President Pence’s think tank office on Friday and found "no new documents with classified markings," Fox News Digital has learned.

"The Department of Justice today completed a thorough and unrestricted search of Advancing American Freedom's office for several hours and found no new documents with classified markings," Pence advisor Devon O’Malley told Fox News Digital. "One binder with approximately three previously redacted documents was taken."

O’Malley said Pence has "consistently cooperated with appropriate authorities, has been fully transparent, and looks forward to the imminent conclusion of this matter."

The search came after the FBI last week searched the former vice president’s Indiana home, where they discovered an additional document bearing classification markings.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

