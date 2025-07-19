Expand / Collapse search
US Education

DOJ investigating George Mason University's hiring practices over alleged discrimination

'It is unlawful and un-American to deny equal access to employment opportunities on the basis of race and sex,' Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
The Justice Department is investigating whether George Mason University (GMU) engaged in discriminatory hiring practices. According to the department, it is focused on determining whether GMU violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from discriminating based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

"It is unlawful and un-American to deny equal access to employment opportunities on the basis of race and sex," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement. "When employers screen out qualified candidates from the hiring process, they not only erode trust in our public institutions—they violate the law, and the Justice Department will investigate accordingly."

A statue of George Mason on Gorge Mason University's campus

Statue of George Mason on campus of George Mason University, Fairfax, Va. (Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

DOJ INVESTIGATING MINNESOTA HIRING PRACTICES IN LATEST CLASH WITH WALZ

In a letter to GMU Board of Visitors Rector Charles "Cully" Stimson, Dhillon wrote that the DOJ has "reason to believe" that race and sex were used as "motivating factors in faculty hiring decisions" under GMU President Gregory Washington.

Dhillon stated that on July 23, 2020, Washington emailed a GMU faculty listserv in which he said he planned to create a process for "renewal promotion and tenure" that would benefit "faculty of color and women." Furthermore, Washington allegedly also said in the email that he aimed to "develop specific mechanisms in the promotion and tenure process that recognize the invisible and uncredited emotional labor that people of color expend to learn, teach, discover, and work on campus."

"I have authorized a full investigation to determine whether GMU is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination as set forth above. We have not reached any conclusions about the subject matter of the investigation," Dhillon wrote.

GMU President Gregory Washington

Dr. Gregory Washington, the new President of George Mason University, holds an introductory press conference in Fairfax, Va. ( Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA PRESIDENT RESIGNS AMID PRESSURE FROM TRUMP ADMIN OVER DEI INITIATIVES

The investigation into GMU comes just weeks after University of Virginia President James Ryan resigned due to pressure from the Trump administration.

"To make a long story short, I am inclined to fight for what I believe in, and I believe deeply in this University. But I cannot make a unilateral decision to fight the federal government in order to save my own job. To do so would not only be quixotic but appear selfish and self-centered to the hundreds of employees who would lose their jobs, the researchers who would lose their funding, and the hundreds of students who could lose financial aid or have their visas withheld," Ryan wrote in a statement.

GMU student protesting at Education Department

George Mason University student Illia Sheikholeslami holds signs during the "Hands Off Our Schools" rally in front of the U.S. Department of Education on April 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has made tacking diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, particularly in government and educational institutions, a priority. As part of the DEI crackdown, the Education Department launched the "End DEI" Portal in February 2025. It allows parents, students, teachers and even concerned citizens to submit reports on what they believe to be DEI in publicly funded K-12 schools.

President Donald Trump has issued multiple executive orders aimed at ending DEI. This includes "Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing" and "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity."

Fox News Digital contacted Mike Fragoso of Torridon Law PLLC, who is handling inquiries on behalf of George Mason University, but did not get a response in time for publication.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

