DNC's suggestive post about Mamdani's pothole blitz leaves social media speechless: 'Wtf is this???'

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A graphic published by the Democratic National Committee’s official Instagram account on Sunday shocked social media users for suggestive phrasing and sexual innuendos it used to describe New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s work on fixing the city’s roads.

"HOLES FILLED," the post read in bold blue-and-white lettering, framed over the picture of Mamdani.

The post included additional text, explaining that the graphic had to do with the city’s infrastructure.

"As of March 20, 66,000 holes filled in Mayor Mamdani’s pothole blitz," the full phrase read.

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That didn’t stop viewers online from marveling over the word choice.

"How did this make it through approvals!?!?!?" one Republican strategist said, reacting to the image.

"Hahahah wtf is this???" Tim Pool, a podcast host, said in his own post.

The image left some users wondering if the post had been made in earnest.

"Are you f------ kidding me?" another user wrote.

As of Monday, the post remained in place.

The image comes as Mamdani tries to make good on promises to improve New York City infrastructure. In addition to telling voters he would focus on the city’s roads, Mamdani made national news for commitments to enhance free public transportation, create as many as 200,000 new affordable housing units and renovate over 500 schools.

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The post on Sunday isn’t the first time the DNC has posted images of Mamdani accompanied by sexual double-entendres. In at least two other instances, the account has followed the same format: a picture of Mamdani overlaid with bold white lettering set against a blue background.

"Every street across all five boroughs PLOWED in New York City as of Feb. 24," another one of their posts read from earlier this year.

One more about snowfall also followed a similar tone.

"16 INCHES of snowfall in New York City as of Feb. 23," the DNC wrote.

That instance drew one Instagram commenter to quip that "they know what they did there."

In the post about the potholes, some onlookers praised Mamdani for his work while ignoring the phrasing of the post.

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"Mayor Mamdani, you are relentless," a Dem strategist wrote.

"Greatness," Democratic influencer Jack Cocchiarella wrote on X.

But those praises drew criticisms of their own.

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"I don't think the sexual puns about Mamdani is going to win over many voters," a popular far-left activist account posted on X.

"You’re celebrating potholes getting filled? Isn’t that one of the basic functions of a city's government?" another observer wrote.

The office of Mamdani did not respond to a request for comment on the image and whether they believed its language was appropriate. Fox News Digital also reached out to the DNC.