DNC Speakers: what to know about Chris Coons

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., is slated to speak on the fourth and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention in support of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Coons will share the bill Thursday with Democratic heavy weights, including former President Barack Obama, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Coons formally nominated Biden during the second night of the DNC.

Coons has been serving as a U.S. senator from Delaware since 2010 – an office once held by the man he is supporting for president. Biden resigned from the U.S. Senate to become VP under former Obama.

During his time in the senate, Coons has been acknowledged for his willingness to work across the aisle. In March 2017, Coons was awarded the first-ever Bipartisan Policy Center’s Legislative Action Award for his “commitment to putting policy before partisanship,” according to his website.

Coons chairs multiple senate committees, including the Senate Ethics Committee, the Senate Appropriations Committee, and the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

Having known Biden and his family for several decades, Coons is one of the presidential candidates' closest allies in Washington. On Monday, Coons told PBS NewsHour that Biden is “someone who will bring us together” and will “be a president for all Americans.”

Earlier this month, Coons said in an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that Joe Biden’s pick for running mate would “literally make history,” and be “one of the most consequential decisions” the former vice president will ever make.”

“It will literally make history. And it will change, I believe, not just the arc of this campaign, but the trajectory of American history,” Coons said.

Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate on Aug. 11. She made history as the first Black woman to serve as a major political party’s VP pick.