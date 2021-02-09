Displaced Keystone Pipeline and oil field workers worry Biden administration will 'ruin us'

Displaced Keystone XL Pipeline workers Kristina and David Dickerson and laid off oil field worker Joe Clingan blasted President Biden’s executive order canceling the project and other climate change actions Tuesday, warning the new administration is "going to ruin us."

Clingan told "Fox & Friends" that the White House has "got a plan that they're going to ruin us ... and then we're going to start importing stuff from China or wherever else. We're not going to buy American.

"We could be selling elsewhere, but no, we're going to go somewhere else and we're going to buy and then we're going to be more in debt," he added.

In addition to halting the Keystone XL oil pipeline project in a series of orders aimed at combating climate change, Biden temporarily suspended the issuance of oil and gas permits on federal lands and waters.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki sparred with Fox News' Peter Doocy after he pressed her to address expected job losses stemming from Biden’s executive action to cancel Keystone.

Doocy referenced Biden’s pledge to create "high-paying union jobs" through investments in green energy infrastructure projects.

"Well, I’d certainly welcome you to present your data of all the thousands and thousands of people who won’t be getting green jobs," Psaki responded. "Maybe next time you’re here you can present that."

"But you said that they would be getting green jobs, so I’m just asking when that happens?" retorted Doocy, citing a recent claim by Laborers’ International Union of North America that Biden’s decision to cancel the pipeline would cause 1,000 union jobs to "immediately vanish" and eliminate 10,000 more construction jobs.

"As the president has indicated when he gave his primetime address to talk about the American Rescue Plan, he talked about his plans to also put forward a jobs plan in the weeks or months following," Psaki answered. "He has every plan to do exactly that."

"Solar panels are going to be built by the cheapest bidder, with the cheapest parts that we can get," David Dickerson said Tuesday. "That's flooding our market right now on all solar farms."

"It won't be union work or jobs," he added.

Kristina Dickerson stressed that "there needs to be a lot of education done before we jump out there and kill our whole industry" and encouraged those in the industry to "write or call your representatives" and "try to get our politicians back to the table to look at this again and make sure this is the best choice that we have."

"Why does it have be one all the way or not?" she asked. Why does it have to all be green [and] no oil and gas? Why can't it be a little bit of both until we can see how it’s going to work out?"

