Diary entry from Benghazi victim’s dad: ‘I gave Hillary a hug,’ she blamed filmmaker

A day after new records were made public showing Hillary Clinton said from the start the 2012 Benghazi attack was not linked to an obscure anti-Islam film, the father of a former Navy SEAL killed that night told Fox News she blamed the filmmaker for his son's death in a conversation with him.

Charles Woods, father of Ty Woods, who died defending the CIA annex, shared with Fox News the diary notes he took after his encounter with Clinton during the ceremony on Sept. 14, 2012, when the bodies were flown back to the U.S.

"I gave Hillary a hug and shook her hand. And she said we are going to have the film maker arrested who was responsible for the death of my son," the entry says.

"She said -- the filmmaker who was responsible for the death of your son," Woods emphasized as he read his diary entry. Woods attended Thursday's hearing where the former secretary of state testified to the Benghazi congressional committee.

"She wasn't saying the failed foreign policy that I was responsible for. It wasn't her taking the blame for it. It says we are going to place the responsibility [for] the death of your son on the filmmaker," he said.

Woods' account of what Clinton told him contradicts what then-Secretary Clinton reported to her own family, as well as senior Libyan and Egyptian government officials.

Citing an email Clinton sent to her daughter Chelsea the night of the attack, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said at Thursday's hearing that she told them, "Two officers were killed today in Benghazi by an Al Qaeda-like group.''

Further, Jordan said she told the Egyptian prime minister the next day that they knew the attack was "planned" and had "nothing to do with the film."

One day after then-U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice said on five Sunday talk shows that the attack grew out of a protest over the film, Fox News was first to report on Sept. 17, 2012, based on an intelligence source on the ground in Libya, that there was no protest outside the Benghazi consulate.

Yet, at the hearing, Clinton blamed the "fog of war" for confusion about what happened, and conflicting accounts, though her own statements to her family and foreign government leaders suggest otherwise.

And she pushed back on the notion that she directly blamed the video, stressing that she said in a statement that night that some had sought to use the video to justify the attack.

"I used those words deliberately, not to ascribe a motive to every attacker but as a warning to those across the region that there was no justification for further attacks," she said.

She said they were dealing with "fluid" and "fast-moving" and "conflicting" information that night. She also said there were probably many motivations, suggesting the video may still have motivated some attackers.

Woods said Clinton either lied to her family and senior leaders of foreign governments, or to the victims' families and the American people. He said her lack of candor disqualifies Clinton from being promoted to the nation's top job.

"In order to follow a leader, as a commander-in-chief, the military needs to trust what their leader says. They're putting lives on the line. They have to know that what she says is true in order for them to be able to sacrifice their lives," Woods said.