DeSantis won't say what he'd do if one of his children is gay or trans: report

Florida governor speaks out on rights of parents of trans children

Julia Musto By Julia Musto Fox News
Published
Trump, DeSantis campaign for voters at the Iowa state fair Video

Trump, DeSantis campaign for voters at the Iowa state fair

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams reports on former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to gain voters in the first primary state.

GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis would not say how he would respond if one of his children is gay or transgender, in a Wednesday interview. 

Speaking with Time magazine at the Iowa State Fair, the Florida governor said, "[his] children are [his] children."

"We'll leave that – we’ll leave that between my wife and I," DeSantis replied. 

DeSantis and his wife Casey have three young kids, referenced in the article.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 presidential hopeful, arrives for a Fair Side Chat with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Aug. 12, 2023. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The Republican candidate was also asked about the rights of parents of trans children, including access to medical care. 

The publication said he pointed to a debate over the issue in Europe and that he had argued his state has an interest in preventing sex-change surgery on minors.

"As a parent right now, I can’t take my 6-year-old daughter and get her a tattoo, even if I want to do that," DeSantis said. "You don’t have the right to do things that are going to be destructive to kids."

DeSantis cooking burgers

Gov. Ron DeSantis flips pork chops and burgers at the Iowa Pork Producers booth during the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"I think that some of these parents are being told by physicians who are making a lot of money off this that you have to do this, otherwise your kid can end up doing something like commit suicide. I think that they get bullied into thinking this is the right decision," he continued. 

DeSantis asserted that it was "totally appropriate for us to say that protection of children means that those things are not appropriate."

The governor has faced scrutiny over divisive actions regarding education and gender-affirming care in the Sunshine State, including the Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act and other legislation critics have said is anti-LGBTQIA+.

Ron DeSantis shakes hands

Gov. Ron DeSantis greets attendees after a Fair Side Chat with Gov. Kim Reynolds, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Aug. 12, 2023. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

DeSantis has criticized President Biden for displaying the Pride flag at the White House in June during Pride Month. 

DeSantis' campaign did not immediately respond to Fox Digital's request for comment on the matter. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 

