Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

DeSantis touts ability to beat Biden if he runs for president: 'I think he’s failed the country'

The Republican Florida governor told Fox Nation's Piers Morgan he hasn't made a decision on whether he will run in 2024

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Ken Cuccinelli shares potential DeSantis 2024 campaign details in New Hampshire.mp4 Video

Ken Cuccinelli shares potential DeSantis 2024 campaign details in New Hampshire.mp4

Ken Cuccinelli, a former top Trump administration official, says the mission of a new super PAC he formed is to help Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis get off ‘to a much faster start’ if he decides to launch a 2024 GOP presidential campaign.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has no doubt he would beat President Biden should he ultimately decide to toss his hat into the 2024 presidential race.

During an interview with Fox Nation's Piers Morgan, which will air Thursday on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," DeSantis pointed to his massive re-election victory last year as the formula for him to prevail in a potential matchup with Biden.

"I won with independents by 18 points," he told Morgan, "and so that will be the same formula that we would take, and honestly forget about me, I think anybody should take the formula like that nationally."

TRUMP WORKS TO USE LOOMING INDICTMENT FOR 2024 CAMPAIGN ADVANTAGE OVER DESANTIS AND OTHER RIVALS

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attending a rally and President Joe Biden giving a speech.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attending a rally and President Joe Biden giving a speech. (Associated Press: Ron Johnson and Evan Vucci)

"You can’t win with just Republicans. You’ve gotta win with independents, and you need to convince some of these Democrats, which I was able to do in Florida, because they’re not woke, they don’t like some of the nonsense going on. They want their streets safe, and they want quality education. So I think you could appeal to people across the canvas," he added.

DeSantis told Morgan that if he "were to run," he would put his focus squarely on Biden and his failures as president. "I think he’s failed the country. I think the country wants a change. I think they want a fresh start and a new direction and so we’ll be very vocal about that," he said.

When asked specifically if he thought he could beat Biden, he said, "I think so."

DESANTIS TO DELIVER ‘MAJOR POLICY SPEECH’ AT HERITAGE LEADERSHIP SUMMIT AFTER SKIPPING CPAC

President Biden walks off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

President Biden walks off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

DeSantis reiterated that he had not yet made a final decision on whether he would ultimately run, but has begun making trips to the early primary contest states. He visited Iowa for an event earlier this month, and is set to headline the New Hampshire GOP's annual Amos Tuck Dinner on April 14. 

He told Morgan it was "humbling" that people had been urging him to run, but said to "stay tuned" on what the future holds.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins FOX News' Sean Hannity during a GOP town hall on July 21, 2021.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins FOX News' Sean Hannity during a GOP town hall on July 21, 2021. (Pedro Portal/El Nuevo Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That sounds like almost a yes," Morgan said.

"It’s a stay tuned!" DeSantis responded.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics