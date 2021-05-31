DeSantis calls on Floridians to give moment of silence for fallen heroes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the citizens of his state to give a moment of silence on Memorial Day for the nation’s fallen heroes.

DeSantis — a reservist Navy officer — published the tweet Monday in honor of Memorial Day, a holiday dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives in service of this country. In his tweet, DeSantis asked the people of the Sunshine State to pause at 3 p.m. for a moment of silence.

"This solemn day, we remember the sacrifice and lives lost by the great men and women of our armed forces who fought to secure liberty and freedom for all," DeSantis wrote. "This Memorial Day, I ask all Floridians to pause at 3:00 p.m. for a moment of silence to honor our fallen heroes."

Elected officials across the aisle also shared words of remembrance for our fallen service members.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., a former Green Beret, posted a tweet thread remembering his "fellow Green Berets who didn’t make it home."

Former CIA officer Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., wrote Memorial Day is when America remembers our own who gave their lives for freedom and "rest under white crosses, tombstones, and unmarked graves."

"We will never forget our fellow Americans who gave their lives in defense of our nation," she added.

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., shared a photo of her planting flags at fallen service members’ graves, saying every day, including Memorial Day, "we remember those who gave their lives for our nation."

The nation observed Memorial Day on Monday, with President Biden visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery and giving a presidential address.

"Remember their sacrifice, their valor and their grace. Remember their smiles, their loves, their laughter, their essential vibrant and transcendent humanity," Biden said. "For while we stand amid monuments of stone, we must never forget that each of these markers, for those known and unknown, here at Arlington and far beyond, represent a precious life. A son, a daughter, a mother, a spouse, brother, a sister, a friend, a neighbor."

Former President Trump also issued a statement on Memorial Day, commending the nation’s "fallen heroes" and saying the "patriotism" of American service members is incomparable to other nations throughout human history.

"On this Memorial Day, we remember the fallen heroes who took their last breaths in defense of our Nation, our families, our citizens, and our sacred freedoms," Trump said. "The depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve, and the purity of their patriotism has no equal in human history."

"It is because of their gallantry that we can together, as one people, continue our pursuit of America’s glorious destiny," he added.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.